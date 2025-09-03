EU opens CBAM consultation on emissions calculation, free allowances and carbon price deductions

The European Commission has announced that it has launched a new consultation process to gather feedback on crucial aspects of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which will enter its fiscal phase in January 2026. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to simplify the CBAM regulation, improve cost efficiency, and provide greater legal clarity to businesses. The feedback window will remain open until September 25, 2025.

Focus of the consultation

The consultation invites views on defining how to measure carbon emissions embedded in CBAM goods, rules for aligning CBAM certificates with free allocations under the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), and establishing rules for deducting carbon costs already paid in exporting countries.

Who is targeted?

The consultation is open to a wide range of stakeholders, including EU and non-EU businesses affected by CBAM, the competent national authorities and customs officials responsible for enforcement, third-country authorities engaged in carbon pricing schemes and academics and researchers, invited to submit studies and data to support evidence-based policymaking.