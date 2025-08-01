EU lowers AD duties on HRC from Egypt’s Ezz Steel and Japan’s Nippon Steel

The European Commission (EC) has announced the definitive results of antidumping (AD) duty investigation on the imports of HRC from Egypt, Japan and Vietnam. The definitive antidumping duty rates for Egypt-based Ezz Steel and Japan-based Nippon Steel have been decreased compared to the provisional rates. The investigation covered the period from April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

The results of the investigation showed that imports of HRC from the given countries had been dumped and were causing damage to EU HRC producers.

Accordingly, the definitive antidumping duties have been determined at 11.7 percent for Ezz Steel Company and all other Egyptian companies, 30.4 percent for Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation, 6.9 percent for Tokyo Steel and 30.1 percent for all other Japanese exporters, 12.1 percent for Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corporation and all other Vietnamese companies.

The provisional antidumping duties imposed on April 7 were at 12.8 percent for Ezz Steel Company and all other Egyptian companies, 42.5 percent for Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation and 6.9 percent for Tokyo Steel, 12.1 percent for Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corporation and all other Vietnamese companies.

The products currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208 10 00, 7208 25 00, 7208 26 00, 7208 27 00, 7208 36 00, 7208 37 00, 7208 38 00, 7208 39 00, 7208 40 00, 7208 52 10, 7208 52 99, 7208 53 10, 7208 53 90, 7208 54 00, 7211 13 00, 7211 14 00, 7211 19 00, 7225 19 10 90, 7225 30 90, 7225 40 60 90, 7225 40 90, 7226 19 10 91, 7226 19 10 95, 7226 91 91, and 7226 91 99.