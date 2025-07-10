EU issues definitive AD duty on tube and pipe fittings from three countries

The European Commission has announced the imposition of a definitive antidumping (AD) duty on imports of certain tube and pipe fittings from South Korea, Malaysia and Russia, following an expiry review. The review covered the period from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

The EC concluded that tube and pipe fittings from the countries in question were sold at dumped prices and that the expiry of the measures on the products would likely to lead to the recurrence of dumping. The definitive antidumping duty rates are at 32.4 percent for TK Corporation and 44.0 percent for other South Korean companies, 59.2 percent for Anggerik Laksana, 49.9 percent for Pantech Steel Industries and 75.0 percent for other Malaysian companies, and 23.8 percent for all Russian companies.

The products fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7307 93 11 91, 7307 93 11 93, 7307 93 11 94, 7307 93 11 95, 7307 93 11 99, 7307 93 19 91, 7307 93 19 93, 7307 93 19 94, 7307 93 19 95, 7307 93 19 99, 7307 99 80 92, 7307 99 80 93, 7307 99 80 94, 7307 99 80 95, and 7307 99 80 98.