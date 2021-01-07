EU imposes provisional AD duty on HRC from Turkey

Thursday, 07 January 2021 12:21:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that it has imposed provisional antidumping duty (AD) on hot rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel (HRC) imports from Turkey.

The provisional antidumping duty rates range between 4.8 percent and 7.6 percent.

The investigation was initiated on May 14, 2020, following the complaint by the European Steel Association (EUROFER).

“We were expecting these investigations and duties. All of the EU’s decisions are only taken for political reasons, as European steelmakers are exerting incredible political pressure in Brussels. Turkey’s Ministry of Commerce has already applied to the World Trade Organization for the removal of the import quota. However, as a member of the European Coal and Steel Community Agreement for more than 20 years, we do not deserve this attitude. These restrictions are against the terms of this agreement. Our rights must be claimed,” Uğur Dalbeler, vice president of the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association, commented.

The products currently fall under CN codes 7208 10 00, 7208 25 00, 7208 26 00, 7208 27 00, 7208 36 00, 7208 37 00, 7208 38 00, 7208 39 00, 7208 40 00, 7208 52 10, 7208 52 99, 7208 53 00, 7208 54 00, 7211 13 00, 7211 14 00, 7211 19 00, ex 7225 19 10, 7225 30 90, ex 7225 40 60, 7225 40 90, ex 7226 19 10, 7226 91 91 and 7226 91 99.