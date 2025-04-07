 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EU...

EU imposes provisional AD duty on HRC from three countries

Monday, 07 April 2025 11:37:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Commission (EC) has announced the preliminary results of its antidumping investigation on imports of certain iron, non-alloy or other alloy hot rolled steel from Egypt, India, Japan and Vietnam, covering the period between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

Accordingly, the EC has decided to impose provisional antidumping measures in order to prevent further injury to the domestic industry caused by the dumped imports.

The provisional antidumping duty rates are at 12.8 percent for Ezz Steel and all other Egyptian companies, 6.9 percent for Tokyo Steel, 32.9 percent for Daido Steel and JFE Steel, and 42.5 percent for Nippon Steel and all other Japanese companies, 12.1 percent for Vietnam’s Formosa Ha Tinh Steel and zero percent for Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel. The duties will be applied for a period of six months. No decision on a possible retroactive application of antidumping measures has been taken at this stage of the proceeding.

Meanwhile, the commission intends to rescind the review on the given products from India. The commission did not propose a provisional duty for Indian companies as it found no dumping of imports of the given products from India, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The products fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208 10 00, 7208 25 00, 7208 26 00, 7208 27 00, 7208 36 00, 7208 37 00, 7208 38 00, 7208 39 00, 7208 40 00, 7208 52 10, 7208 52 99, 7208 53 10, 7208 53 90, 7208 54 00, 7211 13 00, 7211 14 00, 7211 19 00, ex 7225 19 10, 7225 30 90, ex 7225 40 60, 7225 40 90, ex 7226 19 10, 7226 91 91, and 7226 91 99.


Tags: Hrc Flats European Union Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Nucor weekly CSP flat for a third week on lower April scrap expectation, stable to lower flat steel prices seen

07 Apr | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways

07 Apr | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 7, 2025 

07 Apr | Longs and Billet

US flat steel pricing moves up on limited “panic buying” ahead of US tariff announcements

04 Apr | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 14, 2025

04 Apr | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Diverging trends influenced by tax reforms, holiday mood and import restraints

04 Apr | Flats and Slab

US issues final AD margins for HRC from South Korea

04 Apr | Steel News

April US scrap prices seen down as tariff-inspired buying of finished steel slows ahead of tariff announcements

03 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

EU HRC prices show limited movement despite ArcelorMittal’s push

03 Apr | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s HRC prices relatively stable, import offers seek new levels after holiday

03 Apr | Flats and Slab