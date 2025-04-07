EU imposes provisional AD duty on HRC from three countries

The European Commission (EC) has announced the preliminary results of its antidumping investigation on imports of certain iron, non-alloy or other alloy hot rolled steel from Egypt, India, Japan and Vietnam, covering the period between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

Accordingly, the EC has decided to impose provisional antidumping measures in order to prevent further injury to the domestic industry caused by the dumped imports.

The provisional antidumping duty rates are at 12.8 percent for Ezz Steel and all other Egyptian companies, 6.9 percent for Tokyo Steel, 32.9 percent for Daido Steel and JFE Steel, and 42.5 percent for Nippon Steel and all other Japanese companies, 12.1 percent for Vietnam’s Formosa Ha Tinh Steel and zero percent for Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel. The duties will be applied for a period of six months. No decision on a possible retroactive application of antidumping measures has been taken at this stage of the proceeding.

Meanwhile, the commission intends to rescind the review on the given products from India. The commission did not propose a provisional duty for Indian companies as it found no dumping of imports of the given products from India, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

The products fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208 10 00, 7208 25 00, 7208 26 00, 7208 27 00, 7208 36 00, 7208 37 00, 7208 38 00, 7208 39 00, 7208 40 00, 7208 52 10, 7208 52 99, 7208 53 10, 7208 53 90, 7208 54 00, 7211 13 00, 7211 14 00, 7211 19 00, ex 7225 19 10, 7225 30 90, ex 7225 40 60, 7225 40 90, ex 7226 19 10, 7226 91 91, and 7226 91 99.