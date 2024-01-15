EU imposes definitive AD duties on bulb flat imports from Turkey and China

Monday, 15 January 2024 13:54:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission (EC) has announced that it has decided to impose definitive antidumping (AD) duties on the imports of bulb flats from Turkey and China. The investigation covered the period from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022.

Accordingly, the antidumping duties have been determined at 13.6 percent for Turkey and 23.0 percent for China. The provisional antidumping duties were at 13.6 percent for Turkey and 14.7 percent for China.

The products subject to antidumping duties, applicable from January 12, are non-alloy steel bulb flats in a range up to 204 mm in width and currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Number 7216.50.91.