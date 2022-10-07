EU import quotas for certain products already exhausted in first week

Friday, 07 October 2022 14:10:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The EU import quotas on five steel products from three countries have been exhausted for the new quota period which started on October 1 and will end on December 31, according to the European Commission’s data. Only one week into the new quota period, almost over 50 percent of quotas for some steel products have already been exhausted.

The rebar import quota of 90,856 mt for Turkey and the electrical sheet - B import quota of 29,777 mt for China were exhausted as of October 1, the first day of the new quota period.

Regarding the other import quotas for Turkey, 99.23 percent of the gas pipes quota, 80.51 percent of the hollow section quota, 80.09 percent of the organic coated sheet quota, 79.43 percent of the stainless CRC quota and 63.77 percent of the merchant bar and light section quota were exhausted as of yesterday, October 6.

In addition, South Korea and India, increasing their presence in distant HRC export markets in the absence of Russia, have exhausted 65.87 percent and 60.97 percent of their organic coated sheet import quotas as of October 6 and October 5, respectively.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has exhausted 82.94 percent of its stainless CRC import quota as of yesterday.