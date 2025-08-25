EU confirms CBAM to begin in January 2026 despite market rumors

The European Federation of Steel, Tubes and Metals Distribution & Trade (EUROMETAL) has confirmed that the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will come into force on January 1, 2026, as originally legislated. This announcement follows EUROMETAL’s request for urgent clarification after rumors circulated in the market about a possible delay.

Although the start date for CBAM has been set at January 1, 2026, sales of SKDM certificates for embedded emissions in goods imported in 2026 will begin in 2027.

EU commission confirms no delay

In an official reply, the Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union (DG TAXUD) stated that the date for the coming into effect of CBAM on January 1, 2026, is EU Law. It can only change with a legal proposal by the European Commission and the agreement of the European Parliament and the European Council. There is no such proposal on the table.

The Commission also emphasized that it does not comment on market speculation or rumors.

What this means for the steel industry

The clarification ensures that the fiscal phase of CBAM will begin as scheduled in January 2026, providing certainty for steel importers, distributors, and downstream users.

EUROMETAL reassured its members that it will monitor CBAM’s implementation closely and share timely updates as further official guidance becomes available.