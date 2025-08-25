 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EU...

EU confirms CBAM to begin in January 2026 despite market rumors

Monday, 25 August 2025 11:18:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Federation of Steel, Tubes and Metals Distribution & Trade (EUROMETAL) has confirmed that the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will come into force on January 1, 2026, as originally legislated. This announcement follows EUROMETAL’s request for urgent clarification after rumors circulated in the market about a possible delay.

Although the start date for CBAM has been set at January 1, 2026, sales of SKDM certificates for embedded emissions in goods imported in 2026 will begin in 2027.

EU commission confirms no delay

In an official reply, the Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union (DG TAXUD) stated that the date for the coming into effect of CBAM on January 1, 2026, is EU Law. It can only change with a legal proposal by the European Commission and the agreement of the European Parliament and the European Council. There is no such proposal on the table.

The Commission also emphasized that it does not comment on market speculation or rumors.

What this means for the steel industry

The clarification ensures that the fiscal phase of CBAM will begin as scheduled in January 2026, providing certainty for steel importers, distributors, and downstream users.

EUROMETAL reassured its members that it will monitor CBAM’s implementation closely and share timely updates as further official guidance becomes available.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Norwegian Hydrogen and Sweden’s GreenIron strengthen partnership to increase fossil-free metal output

21 Aug | Steel News

Germany approves carbon storage law to secure climate neutrality and industry

21 Aug | Steel News

Voestalpine signs long-term scrap supply deal with TSR Group for green steel shift

04 Aug | Steel News

European HRC market sees price gains, wide bid-offer gap persists

31 Jul | Flats and Slab

Voestalpine produces world’s first hydrogen-based green rail at Donawitz plant

31 Jul | Steel News

Salzgitter to trial cold-agglomerated pellets in BF and DR operations

29 Jul | Steel News

EU steel industry calls for immediate action to safeguard steel value chain

28 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal expands commitment to low-carbon steel with LESS membership across Europe

28 Jul | Steel News

EU launches scrap trade monitoring system to prevent raw material supply shortages

25 Jul | Steel News

European HRC prices lifted by ArcelorMittal, CBAM optimism

24 Jul | Flats and Slab