EU ban on Russian coal import comes into force

Friday, 12 August 2022 14:54:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The EU’s ban on coal imports from Russia has come into effect from yesterday, August 11, according to Eric Mamer, a spokesman for the European Commission. The three-month transition period was extended to 120 days with the request of the EU countries.

The ban is part of the EU’s fifth package of sanctions against the country accepted in April this year, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The package includes a series of measures intended to reinforce pressure on the Russian government and economy, and to limit Russia’s resources for its aggression.

The commission estimates that the import ban on Russian coal will result in a loss of revenue of about an annual €8 billion for Russia, as it affects one fourth of all Russian coal exports.


