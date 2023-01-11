﻿
Estonia bans steel imports from Russia

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 15:27:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board has announced that it has imposed a ban on the imports of Russian goods, including steel products, as of January 9 with the end of the transitional period for sanctions imposed by the EU on a number of consumer goods originating in Russia.

As from Monday, January 9, the transitional period also ended for those sanctioned goods for which supply contracts were concluded before October 7. 

The prohibited goods also include various electrical devices, cosmetics, washing and cleaning products, and clothes. 

Meanwhile, according to the EU’s ninth package of sanctions against Russia, new EU investment in the Russian mining sector will be prohibited in addition to the already existing investment ban.


