﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Egypt’s El Marakby Steel signs MoU with Elsewedy Electric to supply longs for its projects

Monday, 11 December 2023 16:06:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Egypt-based long steel producer El Marakby Steel and Egyptian electrical company Elsewedy Electric have signed a memorandum of understanding to achieve strategic cooperation between the two companies in the field of sustainability by providing solutions for environmental sustainability, the two companies stated.

Under the agreement, El Marakby Steel will supply rebar for Elsewedy Electric’s construction projects, mainly in Egypt, and wire rods used in the cable and engineering industries, as well as assist the company in waste management by recycling their scrap through its steel mills.

The rebar and wire rod to be supplied will have the lowest carbon emissions at just 640 kg of carbon per metric ton of steel using scrap/EAF route, 50 percent less emissions than the DRI/EAF route and 70 percent less emissions than the BF/BOF route, SteelOrbis understands. Therefore, the products will meet Elsewedy Electric’s sustainability goals and its exports to the EU under the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism will increase. 


Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Longs Egypt North Africa Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Chinese longs prices resume uptrend amid rising futures prices

11 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas hikes its longs prices

11 Dec | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill hikes its longs prices

08 Dec | Longs and Billet

Morocco terminates safeguard measures on wire rod and rebar imports

08 Dec | Steel News

Romania’s sole rebar producer holds back offers, traders’ prices stable

07 Dec | Longs and Billet

Southern European mills seek to consolidate longs price rises before holidays

07 Dec | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill raises its rebar price slightly

07 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas raises its longs prices further

07 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkish mills bullish on longs pricing citing higher scrap prices

06 Dec | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.3% in late Nov

05 Dec | Steel News