Egypt’s El Marakby Steel improves melt shop productivity and mini-mill production

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that Egypt-based long steel producer El Marakby Steel’s annual production at its mini-mill with the previous annual capacity of 400,000 mt rebar and wire rod has been increased by 10 percent with the optimization of the key areas at the latter’s melt shop. With the given increase, the company will be able to meet the growing demand for rebar and wire rod both in the domestic and export markets.

The optimization came after melt shop assessment and consulting services by SMS Group, which also resulted in an annual 350,000 mt melt shop design productivity and reduction of the plant’s need for merchant billets.