﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Egypt prolongs AD duties on rebar for another 12 months

Tuesday, 07 June 2022 17:22:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Egyptian authorities have decided to continue protecting their domestic market from rebar imports and have extended the validity of the antidumping duties which were imposed back in 2017.

As a result, Egypt declared that the AD restrictions will be valid for another 12 months, effective from June 6 this year. As per the previous investigation, Chinese steel is subject to 29 percent tax, while rebar from Turkey is restricted by 7-22.8 percent duty depending on the mill. The duty on Ukrainian origin rebar is 17.2-27 percent.

China has been not interested in distant rebar sales for a while now and Ukraine is currently out of the market due to war-related issues. Although AMKR has partly restored operations, the mill remains mainly focused on securing its raw material needs and rerouting logistics to European destinations. For now, according to sources’ expectations, Ukraine is to focus on small rebar cargoes to the EU rather than North African markets. As a result, Turkey remains the most affected in terms of rebar sales to Egypt, which was once one of the largest outlets for Turkish mills.

While protected from strong rebar imports, Egypt remains open to billet supplies. In November last year, Egypt decided to suspend the safeguard on square billet, aiming to decrease rebar production costs for local mills. During several months, Egypt was buying at least 100,000-150,000 mt of billet from Ukraine, Iran and Russia. However, with the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Egypt faced certain supply disruptions. Later, surviving the government decision to make LCs obligatory which was then cancelled, Egypt resumed buying billet from Russia despite the financial, operational and reputational risks.


Tags: Rebar Longs Egypt North Africa Trading Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US import rebar market still in “wait and see” mode, for now

07 Jun | Longs and Billet

Indian rebar trade prices stable or soft amid negative monsoon season outlook

07 Jun | Longs and Billet

Bangladesh keeps buying scrap in bulk, minimal interest in containerized bookings

07 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Pakistani rebar mills hike prices again amid higher input costs, weaker rupee

07 Jun | Longs and Billet

Longs prices down in Romania amid falling scrap prices, weak demand

06 Jun | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish rebar spot prices fall on dollar basis

06 Jun | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices rise gradually as demand improves

06 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas revises longs prices to offset currency fluctuations

06 Jun | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 0.1% in late May

06 Jun | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down three percent in late May

06 Jun | Steel News