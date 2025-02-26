 |  Login 
EC to discuss future of steel industry in face of market challenges

Wednesday, 26 February 2025 13:50:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Commission will set up a Strategic Dialogue on Steel aimed at determining the future course for the European steel industry in the face of unprecedented challenges such as soaring energy costs, raw material access issues, unfair global competition, and new US tariffs.

Key discussion points of the dialogue will include how to enhance competitiveness, drive the clean transition, decarbonization and electrification, and ensure fair trade relations and an international level playing field. In addition, on the basis of a common understanding on the challenges ahead, Stéphane Séjourné, the commission’s executive vice-president, has been tasked with developing a dedicated Steel and Metals Action Plan, to be launched in spring of this year.

“The steel industry is a key sector of our European single market. At the same time this industry is of utmost importance in our fight against climate change. The Strategic Dialogue will help develop a concrete Action Plan to tackle the unique challenges of this sector in the clean industrial transition. We want to ensure that the European steel industry is both competitive and sustainable in the long-term,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the commission, said.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization 

