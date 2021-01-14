Duferco orders new medium section mill from SMS for Italian subsidiary

Thursday, 14 January 2021 11:23:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that it will supply Luxembourg-based Duferco with a new medium section mill to be installed at Duferco’s Italian subsidiary Duferco Italia. This new, ultra-modern rolling mill will make Duferco one of the most important centers of steel beam production in Europe.

With the new mill, Duferco will be able to reach an annual output of 1.5 million mt of long products. The whole power supply of the new rolling mill will be covered by renewable energy, thanks to the first green PPA (power purchase agreement) signed by Duferco Italia.

“Our main goals are to set new standards in customer service, maximize the overall process efficiency and become the best-cost producer in Europe. We are committed to making beam production more sustainable, meeting the highest standards in environmental protection and safety,” Antonio Gozzi, president of Duferco Italia Holding, said.

The project is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of 2022.