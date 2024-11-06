 |  Login 
Demand for Hunan Valin Steel’s high-end steel sheet to remain stable

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 10:53:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has stated that the demand from the passenger vehicle industry is relatively stable, with new energy vehicles maintaining good momentum, exerting a positive impact on the demand for the company’s high-end steel sheet used in the automotive industry. It is expected that the demand for the company's high-end automotive sheet will remain stable.

In the January-September period this year, Hunan Valin Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 111.242 billion ($16 billion), down 7.18 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 1.77 billion ($0.25 billion), down 56.86 percent year on year.


