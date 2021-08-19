DCE to raise speculative trading margins for main coke contract as of Aug 20

Thursday, 19 August 2021 14:56:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The Dalian Commodity Exchange (DEC) announced on August 18 that it will raise the margins for speculative trading of its main coke contract (J2019) from 15 percent to 20 percent as of settlements on August 20, though the margins for hedging and daily prices remain at eight percent.

This move aims to curb the frenzy in speculation on this main contract, as analyzed by market insiders.

On August 18, the main coke contract (J2019) declined by 2.01 percent compared to the previous trading day.

As reported by SteelOrbis previously, coke prices in Tangshan are at RMB 2,840/mt ($438/mt) ex-warehouse on August 13, rising by RMB 120/mt ($18.5/mt) compared to August 6.