DCE raises trading margins for coking coal and coke futures

Thursday, 28 October 2021 11:07:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) in China has announced that as of November 1 it will raise the trading margins for coking coal and coke futures for hedging and speculative trading from 9 percent and 15 percent to 15 percent and 20 percent, respectively, while raising the daily fluctuation limit of prices for coking coal and coke from 9 percent to 15 percent.

In particular, the trading margin for the speculative trading of JM2111, JM2112, JM2201, J2111, J2112 and J2201 contracts will be adjusted to 30 percent.

Moreover, as of October 28, non-members or customers of futures companies will not be allowed to buy and sell more than 50 hands of monthly futures contracts for coking coal and coke.


Tags: steelmaking  China  raw mat  coking coal  Far East


