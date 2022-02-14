DCE adjusts commission charged on iron ore futures contracts

Monday, 14 February 2022 12:17:53 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) has announced that it will adjust the commission charged on its iron ore futures contracts as of February 14, raising the charge from 0.0001 percent to 0.0002 percent of the transaction volume, for the main iron ore contracts, including the 2202, 2203, 2204 and 2205 contracts.

On the night trading period of February 11 (which will be included in the trading period of February 14), the main iron ore contract i2205 indicated a sharp decline of 7.62 percent compared to the previous trading day as China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and General Administration for Market Regulation held talks with related iron ore information enterprises, aiming to maintain normal market order.