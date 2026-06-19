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Danieli’s QSP-DUE technology reaches new milestones at SGJT

Friday, 19 June 2026 11:53:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that its QSP-DUE® technology has achieved new industrial milestones at Chinese steelmaker Shougang Jingtang United Iron & Steel (SGJT), further strengthening the technology’s position in direct casting and rolling for flat steel products.

According to Danieli, the QSP-DUE plant at SGJT has produced more than 10 million mt of hot rolled steel since its startup, proving its long-term operational reliability, high productivity and consistent product quality under full industrial conditions.

The plantmaker also stated that the facility produced over 420 mt of hot rolled coils in a single roll campaign at thicknesses of 0.8 mm and below, reaching as low as 0.7 mm, fully in endless mode. Danieli noted that achieving such production volumes at ultra-thin gauges represents an important technological validation of its casting and rolling concept, one of the most challenging areas in flat steel production.

The SGJT facility is among several QSP-DUE installations currently operating or under execution worldwide, contributing to Danieli’s expanding reference base for advanced flat steel production technologies.


Tags: Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

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