Danieli to upgrade rebar mill of Bangladesh’s Abul Khair Steel

Monday, 09 February 2026 14:44:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has signed a contract with Bangladeshi long steel producer Abul Khair Steel Ltd to modernize the producer’s rebar mill located in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

According to Danieli, the revamped line will be designed to produce wire rod products in diameters between 4.5 mm and 25 mm, with a maximum steady rolling speed of 110 m/s. The upgraded rebar mill line is expected to begin operations in the second half of 2026.

The plantmaker noted that its scope of work covers the engineering and installation of new rolling lines, the integration of automation and process control systems, as well as the modernization of the existing rolling mill configuration and finishing facilities. Following the upgrade, the mill will be able to manufacture a wide range of low-alloy and special steel grades.

The plantmaker emphasized that the project will be implemented in several phases to limit shutdown periods, ensuring smooth integration with Abul Khair Steel’s current equipment and planned operations.


Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Longs Bangladesh South Asia Steelmaking 

