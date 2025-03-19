Bangladesh’s BMSIL to become country’s first rebar and wire rod producer

Bangladesh-based Bashundhara Multi Steel Industries Limited (BMSIL) will build the world’s largest single strand mini mill for long steel production, according to media reports. The mill is scheduled to commence production by mid-2026.

The plant, which will be built at the National Special Economic Zone in Chattogram, will have an annual production capacity of 1.25 million mt of rebar and wire rod, making BMSIL the country’s first rebar and wire rod producer. The plant, which is expected to employ over 3,000 workers once fully operational, will also reduce production costs. The initial cost of the mill was estimated at BDT 37 billion ($304.32 million). However, the cost is now expected to rise to BDT 47 billion ($386.57 million) due to the weakening of the local currency.