Wednesday, 31 August 2022 12:14:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that its subsidiary Danieli Centro Maskin will supply a new billet/bloom grinder to China-based Henan Jiyuan Iron & Steel.

The grinder will process billets and blooms of various sizes (from square sections of 150 mm x 150 mm up to rectangular sections of 250 mm x 300 mm size) and steel grades such as spring steel.

The new grinder is scheduled to be in operation by August 2023.