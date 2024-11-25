Danieli to supply bar mill and reheating furnace to India’s SAIL

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will build a high-speed bar mill along with a new walking-beam reheating furnace for Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

The new bar mill with an annual capacity of one million mt will be located in Durgapur, India, and will feature a high-speed delivery system and quenching and self-tempering facilities, while the walking-beam reheating furnace will deliver hot billets to the mill at 220 mt/per hour capacity. The bar mill is expected to be commissioned by the second quarter of 2027.