 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Danieli...

Danieli to supply bar mill and reheating furnace to India’s SAIL

Monday, 25 November 2024 13:51:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will build a high-speed bar mill along with a new walking-beam reheating furnace for Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

The new bar mill with an annual capacity of one million mt will be located in Durgapur, India, and will feature a high-speed delivery system and quenching and self-tempering facilities, while the walking-beam reheating furnace will deliver hot billets to the mill at 220 mt/per hour capacity. The bar mill is expected to be commissioned by the second quarter of 2027.


Tags: Billet Semis India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Chinese domestic steel section prices rebound slightly

25 Nov | Longs and Billet

Global View on Billet: Downtrend continues as China’s upturn not sustainable, scrap falls

22 Nov | Longs and Billet

Lower scrap prices put Turkey’s billet imports under pressure after previous deals

21 Nov | Longs and Billet

Chinese billet still most competitive in SE Asia’s import market, outlook cautiously negative

21 Nov | Longs and Billet

Feralpi highlights importance of European steel at EUROFER event in Brussels

20 Nov | Steel News

Ex-India billet prices stable, but sellers halt exports amid wide bid-offer gap

20 Nov | Longs and Billet

Ex-China billet prices hit bottom for now as another stimulus expected, ex-ASEAN deals sporadic

19 Nov | Longs and Billet

Kazakhstan bans semi-finished exports for six months

19 Nov | Steel News

Global View on Billet: China’s bearishness impacts most markets, outlook turns negative

15 Nov | Longs and Billet

Billet prices for SE Asian buyers fall, but trading not so active with more declines possible

14 Nov | Longs and Billet