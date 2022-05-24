Danieli to invest in green steel production in Croatia

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 16:17:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that its steelmaking division Acciaierie Bertoli Safau with its Croatian subsidiary ABS Sisak will invest €200 million to secure competitive and green steel production in Croatia.

The new investment will go towards upgrade projects for the steel melting process and the construction of a new rolling mill at ABS Sisak. The plant will scale up energy efficiency and carbon savings.

The given investment will also increase the annual production capacity at Sisak to approximately 550,000 mt and give the possibility for the plant to offer finished products to the local and European markets. The existing ABS Sisak meltshop will be upgraded to allow the direct use of renewable energy sources. The plant will be powered by solar energy.

In addition to this project, €400 million will be invested in modernization of its steel plant in Cargnacco, Udine, northeast Italy, and will raise annual production from 1.2 million mt of steel to 2 million mt.