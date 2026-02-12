Danieli announces successful startup of Roofings Rolling Mills’ cold mill complex in Uganda

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced the successful startup of a new cold mill complex supplied to Uganda-based steel producer Roofings Rolling Mills Ltd. According to Danieli, the complex has reached stable operation and is delivering consistent flat product quality.

Project background and scope

Danieli stated that Roofings Rolling Mills selected the plantmaker in 2022 to design and supply the advanced cold mill complex as part of the producer’s expansion into the flat products market. According to Danieli, the supplied complex includes a cold reversing mill, hot dip galvanizing line, coating line and coil-to-coil trimming line.

Cold reversing mill

The single-stand, four-high cold reversing mill has a capacity of approximately 150,000 metric tons per year and feeds the galvanizing line. The plantmaker stated that the mill is equipped with high-response hydraulic automatic gauge control and a closed-loop roll-coolant system, enabling stable rolling of ultra-thin strip down to 0.15 mm. Danieli also noted that its Automation Level 2 systems were integrated from the early design stages. During the first three weeks of commissioning, the mill reached the contractual rolling speed of 1,100 m/min.

Hot dip galvanizing line

According to Danieli, the galvanizing line is designed to produce commercial quality and full-hard grades at speeds of up to 160 m/min. The line processes strip thicknesses ranging from 0.15 mm to 0.8 mm and widths between 600 mm and 1,250 mm.

Color coating line

Danieli stated that the coating line is designed to produce construction sheets and coils, processing strip thicknesses from 0.2 mm to 0.8 mm and widths from 600 mm to 1,250 mm. Incoming coils weighing up to 15 tons can be processed, while finished coils can be produced down to a minimum size of five tons, in line with material market requirements. According to Danieli, the line is complemented by the DAN COATER system, which ensures precise and uniform chemical treatment and paint application.

Danieli underlined that the project contributes to the development of Uganda’s steel industry by strengthening the local value chain and enhancing competitiveness in regional and international markets.