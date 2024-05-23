CSN will invest $2.0 billion in its Volta Redonda plant

Thursday, 23 May 2024 09:12:27 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian steel and iron ore producer CSN is expected to invest the equivalent to $2.0 billion during the next five years in its Volta Redonda plant, located in the southeastern state of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the local press, the investment will cover chiefly the technological update of equipment, the reduction of the plant’s environmental impact and the acquisition of a system to control emissions.

The works are expected to start in 2024, while investments in other units of the group are under consideration.

The company is expected to release a detailed statement on the subject over the next few days.

Meanwhile, the company announced the stoppage for maintenance of one of its sintering lines for 10 days, for the substitution of filters.

Soon after the conclusion of this work, another sintering line will also stop for maintenance.