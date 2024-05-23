﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CSN will invest $2.0 billion in its Volta Redonda plant

Thursday, 23 May 2024 09:12:27 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian steel and iron ore producer CSN is expected to invest the equivalent to $2.0 billion during the next five years in its Volta Redonda plant, located in the southeastern state of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the local press, the investment will cover chiefly the technological update of equipment, the reduction of the plant’s environmental impact and the acquisition of a system to control emissions.

The works are expected to start in 2024, while investments in other units of the group are under consideration.

The company is expected to release a detailed statement on the subject over the next few days.

Meanwhile, the company announced the stoppage for maintenance of one of its sintering lines for 10 days, for the substitution of filters.

Soon after the conclusion of this work, another sintering line will also stop for maintenance.


Tags: Brazil South America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Brazilian slabs export prices decline week-on-week

22 May | Flats and Slab

Sinobras starts operations of first spooled coils mill in Brazil

22 May | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron price maintains stability week-on-week

21 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

CRC import price offers decline in Brazil

20 May | Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal Brasil orders twin ladle furnace from Danieli

20 May | Steel News

Brazilian rebar export price stable in four weeks

20 May | Longs and Billet

Brazilian HDG export prices see slight increases

17 May | Flats and Slab

Brazilian heavy plates exports and imports increase in April

16 May | Steel News

Gerdau postpones restart of Brazilian plants

16 May | Steel News

Brazilian wire rod exports decline in April

15 May | Steel News