Brazil remains a net importer of finished steel products

During the first four months of 2024, Brazil exported 2.64 million mt and imported 1.35 million mt of steel products, with revenues respectively of $1.82 billion and $1.00 billion.

When compared to the same period of 2023, exports have reached 3.19 million mt and imports 1.903 million mt, with respective revenues of $2.38 billion and $870.9 million.

Brazil is a net exporter in both periods, the figure changes if slabs are excluded, with exports of finished steel products in the first four months of 2024 reaching 602,400 mt and imports reaching 1.14 million mt, with respective revenues reaching $509,9 million and $809.8 million.

For 2023, the performance was similar, with exports of 831,086 mt and imports of 853,500 mt, and respective revenues of $793,300 million and $786,200 million.

Ranking ninth in world steel production, the poor performance of Brazil in the export of finished steel products mainly derives from the high domestic prices of such products, which results in lower profitability of exports, when compared to domestic sales.

Such situation does not apply to slabs, as Brazil has not a formal domestic market of the product, and the country has a slab production capacity exceeding its rolling capacity.