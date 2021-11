Monday, 29 November 2021 20:13:35 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) said late last week it will acquire all shares of local steel and metallic can producer Metalgráfica Iguaçu for an undisclosed price.

Metalgráfica Iguaçu has 300 workers in two facilities in Ponta Grossa, Paraná state, and Goiânia, Goiás state. The company produces steel cans for both the domestic and export markets.

CSN said the acquisition is strategic and will help it strengthen its packaging business.