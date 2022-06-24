﻿
CSN confirms interest in acquiring Samarco

Friday, 24 June 2022 18:00:14 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian iron ore and steel producer Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN), confirmed in a statement that it has hired a consultancy firm to evaluate the acquisition of Samarco, the Brazilian iron ore and pellets producer currently in judicial recovery.

According to CSN, the evaluation will include the context of both restructuring of debts by Samarco and CSN’s permanent search for opportunities of investing in its business strategy.

In an answer to a request for information from the financial market authority, CVM, CSN said that so far there is no fact or document on the subject that should be made public under the current legislation.

CSN added that it maintains a commitment to keep its shareholders and the market informed of any relevant fact about the subject.

Meanwhile, Vale and BHP, the owners of Samarco, have reportedly mentioned that the company is not up for sale, adding that their focus is to ensure its sustainability, as it has an estimated financial debt of $10 billion.


