CSN Mineração eyes $2.1 billion Capex to fund expansion in 2022-2026

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 23:01:28 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

CSN Mineração, the iron ore business of Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN), said on Wednesday it expects to spend BRL 12 billion ($2.1 billion) in Capex in the 2022-2026 period to fund its expansion plans.

The company said the forecast covers its phase 1 expansion plan, which includes various projects such as the expansion of its central iron ore plant, the reconditioning of a tailings dam, as well as the expansion of its Tecar terminal.

The company said it also expects to spend BRL 560 million ($101.1 million) in Capex for 2021. CSN Mineração forecasted output and purchases of iron ore from third-party companies in 2021 should reach 36-37 million mt, and 39-41 million mt in 2022.


