Crude steel capacity in Shandong cut by 21.1 million mt in 2016-20

Wednesday, 03 February 2021 11:23:16 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



China’s Shandong Province eliminated 21.2 million mt of crude steel capacity, 9.7 million mt of pig iron capacity, 28.0 million mt of coking capacity and 37.67 million mt of coal capacity in the 2016-20 period, according to the provisional authorities.

