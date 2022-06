Friday, 24 June 2022 11:02:25 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to total 1.83 million units in June this year, up 15.5 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In May, the passenger vehicle retail sales amounted to 1.32 million units, down 19 percent year on year.

The demand for vehicles has improved, contributing to the rises in vehicle retail sales in June.