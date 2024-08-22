 |  Login 
CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 8% in August 1-18

Thursday, 22 August 2024 09:22:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 907,000 units in the August 1-18 period this year, up 8.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 16.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to August 18, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 12.474 million units, up 3.0 percent year on year.

In the August 1-18 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 490,000 units, up 58.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 27.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to August 18, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 5.478 million units, up 36.0 percent year on year.


