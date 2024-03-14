﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 4.0 percent in Mar 1-10

Thursday, 14 March 2024 10:14:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 355,000 units in the March 1-10 period this year, up 4.0 percent year on year, while decreasing 4.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to March 10, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 3.497 million units, up 16.0 percent year on year.

In the March 1-10 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 154,000 units, up 39.0 percent year on year, while rising by 64.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to March 10, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.214 million units, up 38.0 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Local Chinese steel pipe prices follow downward trend

14 Mar | Tube and Pipe

Iron ore prices below $105/mt CFR amid falling futures, poor demand

14 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 4.0 percent in early March

14 Mar | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 3.38 percent in early March

14 Mar | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 13, 2024

13 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Steel mills in China’s Handan city to cut outputs due to heavy pollution

13 Mar | Steel News

Local Chinese stainless steel prices mostly move down slightly

13 Mar | Flats and Slab

Ferrosilicon prices in local Chinese market - week 11, 2024

13 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferromanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 11, 2024

13 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Silicon steel sheet prices in local Chinese market - week 11, 2024

13 Mar | Flats and Slab