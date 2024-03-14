CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 4.0 percent in Mar 1-10

Thursday, 14 March 2024 10:14:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 355,000 units in the March 1-10 period this year, up 4.0 percent year on year, while decreasing 4.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to March 10, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 3.497 million units, up 16.0 percent year on year.

In the March 1-10 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 154,000 units, up 39.0 percent year on year, while rising by 64.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to March 10, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.214 million units, up 38.0 percent year on year.