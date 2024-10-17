CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 20% in Oct 1-13

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 823,000 units in the October 1-13 period this year, up 20.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 17.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to October 13, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 16.397 million units, up 3.0 percent year on year.

In the October 1-13 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 408,000 units, up 64.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 8.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to October 13, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 7.54 million units, up 39.0 percent year on year.