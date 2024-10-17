 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CPCA:...

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 20% in Oct 1-13

Thursday, 17 October 2024 11:21:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 823,000 units in the October 1-13 period this year, up 20.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 17.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to October 13, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 16.397 million units, up 3.0 percent year on year.

In the October 1-13 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 408,000 units, up 64.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 8.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to October 13, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 7.54 million units, up 39.0 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Ex-China wire rod most competitive among Asian sources as local Chinese prices fall

17 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ex-China CRC offers drop amid weaker local market, $32/mt week-on-week fall in futures

17 Oct | Flats and Slab

Chinese HDG export prices decline in line with other flats, outlook also bearish

17 Oct | Flats and Slab

Increase in real estate loans in China to RMB 4 trillion considered insufficient, steel market falls

17 Oct | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 17, 2024

17 Oct | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down during Oct 7-13

17 Oct | Steel News

Local Chinese stainless steel prices mostly soften slightly

16 Oct | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese scrap prices relatively stable after sharp rises, as demand insufficient

16 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices soften amid caution among market players

16 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 16, 2024

16 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials