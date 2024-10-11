CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 2% in September

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China totaled 2.063 million units in September this year, up two percent year on year, while increasing by eight percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to September 30, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 15.529 million units, up two percent year on year.

In September, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 1.12 million units, up 51 percent year on year, while increasing by nine percent month on month.

In the current year up to September 30, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 7.129 million units, up 37 percent year on year.