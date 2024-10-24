 |  Login 
CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 16% in Oct 1-20

Thursday, 24 October 2024 09:38:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.264 million units in the October 1-20 period this year, up 16.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 12.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to October 20, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 16.838 million units, up 3.0 percent year on year.

In the October 1-20 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 609,000 units, up 45.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 1.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to October 20, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 7.741 million units, up 38.0 percent year on year, with the market penetration of NEVs reaching 48.2 percent in the given period.


