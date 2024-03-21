﻿
CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 13 percent in Mar 1-17

Thursday, 21 March 2024 11:00:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 698,000 units in the March 1-17 period this year, up 13.0 percent year on year, while increasing 27.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to March 17, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 3.841 million units, up 16.0 percent year on year.

In the March 1-17 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 335,000 units, up 56.0 percent year on year, while rising by 115.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to March 17, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.395 million units, up 42.0 percent year on year.


