CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 11% in March 1-24

Thursday, 28 March 2024 10:44:15 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.028 million units in the March 1-24 period this year, up 11.0 percent year on year, while increasing 25.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to March 24, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 4.17 million units, up 16.0 percent year on year.     

In the March 1-24 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 490,000 units, up 39.0 percent year on year, while rising by 84.0 percent month on month.  

In the current year up to March 24, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.55 million units, up 38.0 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East 

