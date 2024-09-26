 |  Login 
CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 10% in Sept 1-22

Thursday, 26 September 2024 09:40:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.243 million units in the September 1-22 period this year, up 10.0 percent year on year, while also increasing by 10.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to September 22, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 14.709 million units, up 3.0 percent year on year.

In the September 1-22 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 664,000 units, up 47.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 7.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to September 22, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 6.673 million units, up 36.0 percent year on year.


