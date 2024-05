Friday, 24 May 2024 10:24:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in May this year are expected to amount to 1.65 million units, down 5.3 percent year on year, while increasing by 7.5 percent month on month, according to the estimations of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In May, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are anticipated to total 770,000 units, up 32.7 percent year on year and increasing by 13.7 percent month on month, with an expected market share of 46.7 percent.