CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales in Apr down 6% from Mar

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in April this year amounted to 1.585 million units, down 2.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 6.0 percent month on month, according to the preliminary statistics issued by China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to April 30, passenger vehicle retail sales in China totaled 6.417 million units, up 9.0 percent year on year.

In April, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales have been estimated at 706,000 units, up 34 percent year on year and remaining stable month on month.

In the current year up to April 30, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China totaled 2.478 million units, up 35.0 percent year on year.