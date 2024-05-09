﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales in Apr down 6% from Mar

Thursday, 09 May 2024 10:33:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in April this year amounted to 1.585 million units, down 2.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 6.0 percent month on month, according to the preliminary statistics issued by China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to April 30, passenger vehicle retail sales in China totaled 6.417 million units, up 9.0 percent year on year.

In April, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales have been estimated at 706,000 units, up 34 percent year on year and remaining stable month on month.

In the current year up to April 30, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China totaled 2.478 million units, up 35.0 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Iron ore prices inch up today, but not as strong as expected after holiday

09 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese HDG exporters keep prices stable, but mood improves locally

09 May | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC offer prices remain stable despite better mood locally

09 May | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices stable or down slightly, demand sluggish

09 May | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 9, 2024

09 May | Longs and Billet

Shagang raises its scrap purchase price by another $2.8/mt on May 8

09 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.8% in late April, inventory down 12.34%

09 May | Steel News

China claims 76% of new shipbuilding orders in global market in April

09 May | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 8, 2024

08 May | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 8, 2024

08 May | Scrap & Raw Materials