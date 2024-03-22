﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales expected to rise by 3.7% in March

Friday, 22 March 2024 11:18:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to amount to 1.65 million units in March this year, up 3.7 percent year on year, while increasing by 49.5 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Meanwhile, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to reach 750,000 units in March, up 37.1 percent year on year, while rising by 93.2 percent month on month, with the market share of new energy passenger vehicles likely to reach 45.5 percent in the given month.

The CPCA said that March is the traditional peak season for vehicle sales, while local governments’ issuance of stimulus policies has also positively affected the vehicle market.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 22, 2024

22 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 12, 2024

22 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 12, 2024 

22 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 12, 2024 

22 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 12, 2024 

22 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Tradable Chinese HRC prices increase as expected in new deals after local and futures hikes

22 Mar | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices edge down, at slower pace

22 Mar | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – March 22, 2024 

22 Mar | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Mar 11-17

22 Mar | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices follow downward trend

21 Mar | Tube and Pipe