CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 9% in May 1-12

Thursday, 16 May 2024 10:41:51 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 559,000 units in the May 1-12 period this year, down 9.0 percent year on year, while increasing 28.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to May 12, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 6.926 million units, up 6.0 percent year on year.

In the May 1-12 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 241,000 units, up 31.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 10.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to May 12, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 2.692 million units, up 33.0 percent year on year.