CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 6% in May 1-26

Thursday, 30 May 2024 09:59:42 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.208 million units in the May 1-26 period this year, down 6.0 percent year on year, while decreasing 2.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to May 26, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 7.575 million units, up 5.0 percent year on year.

In the May 1-26 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 574,000 units, up 27.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 2.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to May 26, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 3.025 million units, up 32.0 percent year on year.