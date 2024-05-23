﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 5% in May 1-19

Thursday, 23 May 2024 10:05:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 900,000 units in the May 1-19 period this year, down 5.0 percent year on year, while increasing 19.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to May 19, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 7.267 million units, up 6.0 percent year on year.      

In the May 1-19 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 412,000 units, up 26.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 10.0 percent month on month.   

In the current year up to May 19, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 2.863 million units, up 32.0 percent year on year.  


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Iron ore price rebounds this week, exceeds $120/mt CFR, but down today

23 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese steel pipe prices rise slightly

23 May | Tube and Pipe

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 23, 2024 

23 May | Longs and Billet

China’s stainless steel exports up 8.25 percent in January-April

23 May | Steel News

NBS: China's excavator output decreases by 2.4 percent in Jan-Apr

23 May | Steel News

Ex-China CRC offer prices improve slightly amid futures gains

22 May | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices increase for 304 series, other prices stable

22 May | Flats and Slab

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices rise amid higher HRC futures

22 May | Tube and Pipe

Silicon steel sheet prices in local Chinese market - week 21, 2024

22 May | Flats and Slab

Ferromanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 21, 2024

22 May | Scrap & Raw Materials