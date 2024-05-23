CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 5% in May 1-19

Thursday, 23 May 2024 10:05:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 900,000 units in the May 1-19 period this year, down 5.0 percent year on year, while increasing 19.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to May 19, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 7.267 million units, up 6.0 percent year on year.

In the May 1-19 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 412,000 units, up 26.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 10.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to May 19, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 2.863 million units, up 32.0 percent year on year.