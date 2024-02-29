CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 25 percent in Feb 1-25

Thursday, 29 February 2024 10:53:41 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 861,000 units in the February 1-25 period this year, down 25 percent year on year, while decreasing 43 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to February 25, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 2.895 million units, up 19 percent year on year.

In the February 1-25 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 283,000 units, down 22 percent year on year, while down 44 percent month on month.

In the current year up to February 25, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 951,000 units, up 38 percent year on year.