CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 21% in Feb 1-29

Thursday, 07 March 2024 10:47:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China have been estimated at 1.092 million units in the February 1-29 period this year, down 21 percent year on year, while decreasing by 47 percent month on month, according to the preliminary statistics issued by China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to February 29, passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have reached 3.126 million units, up 17.0 percent year on year.

In the February 1-29 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are estimated at 401,000 units, down nine percent year on year, while down 41 percent month on month.

In the current year up to February 29, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated at 1.069 million units, up 39.0 percent year on year.