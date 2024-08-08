CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 2% in July

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have totaled 1.729 million units in July this year, down 2.0 percent year on year, while also decreasing 2.0 percent month on month, according to the preliminary statistics by China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to July 31, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 11.568 million units, up 2.0 percent year on year.

In July, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 879,000 units, up 37.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 3.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to July 31, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 4.991 million units, up 34.0 percent year on year.